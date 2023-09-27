Tranzit driver Karl Gates in front of the electric bus that has been operating in Palmerston North since 2021. He is happy to be a face of a new recruitment campaign.

Tranzit driver Karl Gates in front of the electric bus that has been operating in Palmerston North since 2021. He is happy to be a face of a new recruitment campaign.

Karl Gates is known for his customer service skills and passion for driving Tranzit’s electric bus in Palmerston North.

Now, the Tranzit Coachlines Manawatū driver has stepped up to be involved in the company’s new recruitment campaign as it prepares to deliver Palmerston North’s new and expanded bus network.

This includes introducing a 100 per cent electric bus fleet that will help the region reduce its carbon emission footprint. The 42 new electric buses will supplement the one electric bus already in service on the Palmerston North network.

As part of this, Tranzit has launched a campaign to recruit an additional 50 drivers to its team.

“Tranzit was really proud to introduce this electric bus into Manawatū a few years ago and since then I’ve loved driving it,” Gates says.

“It’s quiet and smooth – and our passengers often comment to me on how pleasurable it is to ride in. They also like the little extras the bus has such as being able to charge their phones as they travel.”

As well as having zero emissions, Tranzit’s new electric buses will be quieter, provide a smooth ride and be more attractive and comfortable. With a range of about 300km, they will be charged at the company’s soon-to-be upgraded facilities.

The company is preparing to train all its drivers on the electric buses and on Palmerston North’s new and expanded bus network as well as welcome more team members over the coming months.

Horizons Regional Council transport manager Mark Read says the new Connected bus network that starts in February will be an exciting change for Palmerston North. Services will be more direct, operating every 15 minutes at peak times and every 30 minutes outside of this.

The new Connected network will also be supported by upgrades to bus stop infrastructure and shelters across the city.

