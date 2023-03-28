Trade Aid Palmerston North volunteer Rebecca Beer with the 1.5kg egg. Rebecca has been volunteering at the shop for nine years. Photo / Judith Lacy

Trade Aid Palmerston North volunteer Rebecca Beer with the 1.5kg egg. Rebecca has been volunteering at the shop for nine years. Photo / Judith Lacy

Even the Easter Bunny does not recommend eating 1.5kg of chocolate in one sitting.

But the winner of Trade Aid Palmerston North’s giant fair trade chocolate egg is likely to be the sharing type.

Trade Aid’s Good Egg campaign invites people to nominate a good egg in their community. Each shop nationwide has one organic 55 per cent dark chocolate Easter egg to give to the selected good egg.

“A good egg is a person who shows us that community spirit is alive and well,” Trade Aid Palmerston North manager Nicky Armstrong says.

“This Easter we want to show those good eggs just how appreciated they are.”

The eggs are not for sale. Nomination forms can be filled out in-store and the nominator of the winning good egg will have the pleasure of calling them with the good news.

Armstrong says the country is going through difficult times and Trade Aid thought the campaign would be a great way to lift people’s spirits.

“We know a thing or two about good eggs. Trade Aid has been part of communities all over New Zealand for more than 40 years and in that time thousands of good eggs have generously volunteered their time and energy to Trade Aid.”

Nominations close on April 11. One nomination will be chosen per store.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



















