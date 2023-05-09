This crown was donated to Manawatū Museum in 1983 by the family of Miss Rangitīkei Queen 1915 herself, Joyce Russell (nee McKelvie).

More than a century ago, the citizens of Rangitīkei reckoned you didn’t need to be royal to have a coronation. Hand-made from brass, velvet and rabbit fur, socketed with glass gems, the crown given to Miss Rangitīkei Queen in 1915 was no beauty contest prize.

It represented the culmination of a queen carnival, a months-long fundraising drive. Entire communities would mobilise and compete among themselves to collect cash for a good cause. In the case of the crown now in the care of Te Manawa, the goal was to support Belgian refugees fleeing the fighting in World War I.

“They’d hold a whole range of events over maybe two months, each group putting on concerts, stalls, fetes, kapa haka performances — any way they could find to raise the most money,” collection manager Cindy Lilburn says.

The woman representing the group with the highest total was crowned in a fully costumed ceremony.

Miss Rangitīkei Queen’s crown features in the 2023 Te Manawa calendar and in the annual Te Manawa magazine, in which Lilburn talks about why it’s among her favourites of our almost 50,000 collection items. It’s also discussed extensively, along with many other heritage objects, in the book Te Hao Nui – The Great Catch. All publications are available in our online shop and at the museum.

Collection artefacts of coronations past are on display for a limited time in the museum. Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was marked by a huge variety of commemorative items; we present some of the more unusual ones.

Her father, King George VI, features on a fine tea set and a framed “message to the Commonwealth”. King Charles’ great uncle, Edward VIII, controversially abdicated the throne in 1936. His coronation was cancelled, but many objects created for it survived for modern museum visitors to marvel at.

Thousands of Te Manawa collection objects are viewable online. Find royal-related items and lots more at collection.temanawa.co.nz.