Most Covid-19 symptoms can be managed with bed rest and taking paracetamol. Photo / Unsplash

As cases of Omicron increase in our community, healthcare services in Manawatū might start to look and feel a little different.

The people are the same, but they'll be wearing masks or protective clothing.

The places are the same, but the layout of your general practice might change, or you might be treated in a different area.

The care is the same, but you may receive it from a different clinician, or over the phone.

These little differences add up to make a big difference in keeping ourselves, our whānau and our healthcare workers safe and well.

Healthcare will always be available for those who need it. However, we all need to be prepared that some things might need to change for a short time if we experience a sustained increase in demand.

How can you help?

Visit healthnavigator.org.nz/midcentral for healthcare advice on everything from colds to cuts and everything in between. The information is written by New Zealand doctors and nurses and you don't need mobile data or credit to access the site.

Phone your general practice before turning up – they may be able to offer you advice over the phone, or ensure you are seen at the practice in a way that keeps you and the workforce safe.

Visit your pharmacy to see if they can help. Community pharmacists can help with medical needs, talk about prescriptions and medications, and answer questions about health conditions.

Where possible, be prepared to treat symptoms at home with paracetamol, plenty of fluids and rest. Keep the emergency department for emergencies and use urgent care or after-hour services only when needed.

Most people with Covid-19 are likely to have a mild-to-moderate illness and will be fine to recover at home. For those who need a bit more help, support will be available.



If you test positive for Covid-19, you'll receive a text message from the official 2328 number. This text will include links to information on self-isolation, how to look after yourself and what support is available to you. It will also include a link to a data-free online self-assessment form that helps with identifying close contacts and ensures those with the highest health or welfare needs are prioritised and supported accordingly.

Most symptoms can be managed with:

• Bed rest – if you're lying down, try to change position every 30 minutes to two hours

•Taking paracetamol to relieve headaches, aches and fevers

• Keeping hydrated with regular sips of water

• Honey or lozenges for a sore throat

• Decongestants for a blocked nose.

If you have difficulty breathing or feel faint or dizzy at any stage, call 111 immediately for advice. Tell them you have Covid-19 when you ring.

If you are isolating at home and you feel you are getting more unwell, call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your GP for advice.

There are fantastic videos on Health Navigator that explain more about what to expect with Covid-19 and how to manage your symptoms at home.