The Warratahs are Alan Norman (left), Caroline Easther, Barry Saunders, Nick Theobald and Nik Brown. Photo / James Gilberd

Legendary country band The Warratahs haven’t played in Palmerston North for some time, but that’s about to change.

For an incredible 37 years, The Warratahs have extensively toured New Zealand, along the way picking up Country Album of The Year at the Tui Music Awards in 2017, and releasing seven charting studio albums.

Over the years they’ve supported Johnny Cash and The Highwaymen, Lucinda Williams and Jackson Browne.

The Globe Theatre will be treated to the band’s new line-up. Replacing Michael Knapp who died suddenly last year is Caroline Easther (The Chills and The Verlaines) on drums and backing vocals. Easther and accordion maestro Alan Norman have both featured on Barry Saunders’ solo albums.

Two new songs from Saunders, Goin’ Up North and Silver Train, will feature at the Palmerston North show, along with the many other songs of his that are permanent entries in the New Zealand songbook.

The Warratahs are so much a part of the landscape, it’s a wonder they’re not featuring on a special edition NZ Post stamp.

They released their debut album The Only Game In Town in 1998.

The band featured in the Interislander’s Cruisin’ advertisement singing Sailing to the Other Side.

The Details

What: The Warratahs

When: Friday, July 28, 8pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: $45, from the venue








