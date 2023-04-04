The Ten Tenors have shared the stage with iconic artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli and Christina Aguilera.

The Ten Tenors will return to Palmerston North on April 20, celebrating the act’s 20th anniversary of touring New Zealand.

Formed in 1995, The Ten Tenors are the world’s longest-running classical crossover act. The musical ensemble has toured extensively nationally and internationally, with just under 3500 shows across 34 countries under their belts.

With their signature brand of music featuring 10-part harmonies, The Ten Tenors have sold more than 2.8 million concert tickets and become renowned for their dynamic, choreographed performances and skilful ability to seamlessly transition from operatic arias to soulful ballads through to chart-topping pop and rock songs.

One of the tenors is Cameron Barclay, who is a graduate of both the University of Auckland and the New Zealand School of Music in Wellington, where he studied singing, French and Italian. He was a 2010/2011 PwC Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artist for NBR New Zealand Opera and was also a member of the Chapman Tripp Opera Chorus for three years.

Andrew Papas is the newest member of The Ten Tenors. He has just finished touring Madagascar the Musical in Australia and was previously part of the double platinum-selling New Zealand boy band Titanium. He has opened for artists such as Mariah Carey and Jason Derulo and has sung the national anthem at a sold-out Madison Square Garden.

The Details

What: The Ten Tenors

When: Thursday, April 20, 8pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: livenation.co.nz