1990s grunge band Lung are returning to their hometown of Palmy.

Palmerston North musician and DJ Murray Shaw is turning 50, and for just $10, you can celebrate with him.

Shaw hosts The Swamprock Show each fortnight on Massey University’s Radio Control 99.4FM, celebrating local and not-so-local swamp-rocking sounds.

He has been playing in Palmy bands since the early 1990s, including Master Cheese Maker, Turbostill, Hellborne, and currently plays with Government Pest.

The December 2 show at Snails will feature a mix of local musicians who have contributed to the music scene over the years.

Lung, the ‘90s grunge band that took Palmy sounds to the world with extensive tours and album releases in Europe and the United States, are returning to their hometown with original guitarist/vocalist Dave White and bass player Phil Williscroft, with White’s son Zak on drums.

Lung released a 12″ red vinyl album called Bad Acid Soundtracks in 2022 ,and are booked in for more recording at Wellington’s Surgery Studios the week prior to the Palmy gig.

White was also involved in setting up The Stomach and was the co-ordinator when it opened in 1988.

Polaroids of Polarbears - with heavy shoegaze tracks disguised as sugary, fuzzy pop tunes - describe the absurdities of life, and hail from Feilding.

The collective of friends tell their truth, best served live, where a subtle whisper can explode into violence you never knew you needed.

Government Pest are Murray Shaw (left), Kristov Raven and Max Guy.

Government Pest are the third act playing at the birthday bash.

The heavy rock grooves come from birthday boy Shaw on bass/vocals, Kristov Raven on vocals/guitar and Max Guy on drums.

Government Pest are working on their third EP and are booked to record it at The Stomach early next year.

The band have been playing regularly and always put on a swamp-rocking performance, Shaw says.

Doors open at 8pm and the first band takes to the stage at 8.30pm.

The Details

What: The Swamprock Show

When: Saturday, December 2, 8pm

Where: Snails: Artist-run spaces

Tickets: $10 at the door