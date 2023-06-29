Kane Parsons is one half of The KaRs (The Kane & Regan Show). Photo / Rob Edwards

Kane Parsons is one half of The KaRs (The Kane & Regan Show). Photo / Rob Edwards

The KaRs (The Kane & Regan Show) have released The KaRs II, their second children’s album, albeit nearly 20 years later.

“We’re so proud to finally be able to share our album and first single, Te Kupu Tereina, which was filmed using the iconic Esplanade Scenic Railway train,” Kane Parsons says.

“The song translates as The Word Train, and by the end of it listeners will have learned how to say circle, square, and triangle in te reo Māori too.

“The KaRs have always wanted to showcase the train which so many people have experienced with their whānau, and to get it recorded during Music Month was all the more special.”

Since graduating from UCOL’s theatre school in 2000, Parsons has been working professionally in the arts industry as a composer, actor, teacher, musical director, and MC.

His most recent work was the composition of an orchestral storytelling of The Legend of Okatia, which had its world premiere at the Regent on Broadway in May and received a standing ovation.

The other half of the KaRS is Regan Taylor.

He says the Esplanade Scenic Railway is fundraising for a new train engine, so they are hoping to get the word out via the music video.

“We are humbled to have had the support of NZ On Air, Palmerston North City Council and local tamariki talent of Palmerston North for the album.”

Regan Taylor (playing Khan) and Moana Ete (as Hinemoa) in Bless The Child, performed in 2018 at the Auckland Arts Festival. Photo / Mark Grace

Taylor is a graduate of the UCOL theatre school. He has been working professionally as a director, actor and tutor for the past 20 years with various companies around New Zealand and Australia.

The KaRs II features original songs with themes of recycling, brushing your teeth, and counting.

The album is also made up of Kiwi classics like One Day a Taniwha, Oma Rāpiti, and Pō Atarau (Now is the Hour), as requested by local teachers.

Parsons and Taylor are joined on the album with the voices of Erina Daniels, Anasi’i Jerome Leota, and Jamie McCaskill.

Their next project is a Christmas album being workshopped with local schools and a live show featuring their waiata.

The KaRs formed in 2004 after the devastating floods in Manawatū affected the mood of the region and something needed to be done.

For all things The KaRs, head to hokozoo.com/the-kars.

The KaRs II is available on Spotify and Apple Music.



