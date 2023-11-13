Watch The Highland Joker create soap bubbles in all shapes and sizes in Palmy next month.

The Guinness World Record-holding bubble artist The Highland Joker is coming to Palmerston North on December 17.

Family-friendly extravaganza The Bubble Show is touring nine centres throughout New Zealand this summer.

Trained as an actor in London, The Highland Joker began bubbling professionally nearly 15 years ago. The show has won the Top Children’s Entertainer award from the Variety Artists Club of New Zealand and recently had a sold-out season at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Easily one of the top bubble artists in the world, he has even put former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern inside a giant bubble and entertained with bubbles for the All Blacks.

His show is a unique blend of magic, storytelling, science and bubble art. Giant bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, smoke bubbles, square bubbles and even fire bubbles are used.

The Details

What: The Bubble Show

When: Sunday, December 17, 11am and 2pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: Available from the venue