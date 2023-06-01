The Bravo Uniform Mikes drummer Joseph James. Photo / Lightseeker Photography

The Bravo Uniform Mikes (The Bums) play in Palmerston North on Saturday as part of their five-stop lower North Island tour.

The Manawatū/Wellington-based loud rock’n’roll band has Nick Potts on vocals and guitar and drummer Joseph James.

They formed last year and bill themselves as “high-energy rock’n’roll from an upside-down guitarist and a right-side-up drummer”.

Four-piece punk band Cherry Punch have been touring with The Bums. The loud-in-your-face band are from Wellington.

On Saturday the touring bands will be supported by Palmerston North band Old Man Pine.

The Details

What: The Bum Punch Tour

When: Saturday, June 3, 8pm

Where: Snails: Artist-run spaces

Tickets: $8 undertheradar.co.nz