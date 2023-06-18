Dr Muller spent three summers studying yellow-eyed penguins in the subantarctic islands.

A Massey University scientist’s new drone technology has provided fresh insights into one of the world’s rarest and most endangered penguin species.

Dr Chris Muller spent three summers living on an isolated subantarctic island while investigating the population ecology and foraging behaviour of yellow-eyed penguins.

Also known as the hoiho, the penguin is found only in Aotearoa New Zealand waters. With a declining population and without intervention, they are predicted to go extinct on the mainland within a few decades.

Until recently, little was known about the subantarctic population as their isolated location in the Auckland Islands made it difficult to carry out research for conservation purposes.

He says his research helped shed light on their lifestyle, diet and behaviour.

“My findings included the first estimate of breeding numbers on the Auckland Islands in 30 years, as well as new information relating to their diving behaviour, foraging location and diet.”

The foraging behaviour in this population was different from that on the mainland, and the Department of Conservation has used this information to inform management decisions on the penguins’ conservation.

Muller says his interest in the Southern Ocean meant that when this thesis came up, he knew he had to go for it.

“I had previously worked for several seasons in the subantarctic, so I knew what I was getting myself in for. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I quit my job and dove straight in. It took two days on a yacht to get there and back, through the Furious Fifties in the Southern Ocean.”

Dr Muller says while the conditions weren’t glamorous, he learned to adapt.

“I lived in a field hut for three and a half months at a time with no power, phone or internet, including over the Christmas and New Year holidays, with only a solar panel and a satellite phone for emergencies.

“I had to take everything I needed since I couldn’t replace lost or broken equipment, so I became good at fixing everything from clothes to electronics.”

Penguin counting started each day before first light at 4am and finished around 11pm. In between, Dr Muller would locate and monitor nests in rough terrain and poor weather, microchipping hundreds of penguins to monitor their foraging and breeding.

During his PhD, Dr Muller developed a drone-based technology to help improve wildlife tracking and monitoring efficiency in difficult terrain. Following the completion of his research, and with help from Callaghan Innovation, Massey eCentre, The Factory and the Central Economic Development Agency, he started a company, Altitude Conservation, to commercialise the technology.

“The new drone tracking equipment offers significant savings for locating a range of animals. It has since been upgraded for use on other platforms including piloted aircraft and vehicles, and we’re working with researchers around the world to conserve endangered species.”

The technology has already been used to assist with several conservation projects, including the monitoring by Massey scientists of North Island robins (toutouwai) translocated to Turitea forest. It’s also a finalist in the 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards.

Dr Muller completed a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science at the University of Auckland. He went on to spend time in the South Island, completing a Graduate Certificate in Antarctic Studies at the University of Canterbury.

After completing his MSc, Dr Muller took a break to get some work experience, which he says set him up for his PhD.

“I had some tricky method problems to overcome but my industry experience and networking contacts were a big help with that.”

Dr Muller completed his PhD at the Manawatū campus and lives with his wife and son in Palmerston North.