Rubber ducks have invaded Te Manawa for the school holidays. Can you help us find them? Photo / 123rf

Rubber ducks have invaded Te Manawa for the school holidays. Can you help us find them? Photo / 123rf

Te Manawa Museum is inviting whānau to experience its Secret School Holiday Programme.

Running from July 8-19, the programme is suitable for ages 6 to 12 and is packed with activities designed to spark curiosity and discovery.

From solving mysteries and finding hidden clues around the museum to participating in hands-on workshops, there is something for every budding sleuth. All the activities are gold coin donation with no booking required.

Te Manawa in central Palmerston North also has a variety of drop-in activities throughout the holidays including crafting sessions, science experiments and scavenger hunts. One ongoing activity is the self-led duck hunt, where children can search for hidden rubber ducks throughout the museum for a chance to win a prize.

Each activity is designed to be fun and educational, encouraging children to learn through play.