Te Manawa Museum in Palmerston North unveils Secret School Holiday Programme

Manawatu Guardian
By Te Manawa
Quick Read
Rubber ducks have invaded Te Manawa for the school holidays. Can you help us find them? Photo / 123rf

Te Manawa Museum is inviting whānau to experience its Secret School Holiday Programme.

Running from July 8-19, the programme is suitable for ages 6 to 12 and is packed with activities designed to spark curiosity and discovery.

From solving mysteries and finding hidden clues around the museum to participating in hands-on workshops, there is something for every budding sleuth. All the activities are gold coin donation with no booking required.

Te Manawa in central Palmerston North also has a variety of drop-in activities throughout the holidays including crafting sessions, science experiments and scavenger hunts. One ongoing activity is the self-led duck hunt, where children can search for hidden rubber ducks throughout the museum for a chance to win a prize.

Each activity is designed to be fun and educational, encouraging children to learn through play.

Providing school holiday programmes is crucial for the community, chief executive Susanna Shadbolt said.

“We aim to create a space where children can explore, learn and have fun in a safe environment. By offering these activities, we hope to inspire a life-long love for learning and creativity in the next generation of young investigators.”

Visit temanawa.co.nz/holidays for more information.

