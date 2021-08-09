Te Manawa Museum in Palmerston North certified Covid Clean

When you're Covid Clean staff are well versed in minimising the risk of Covid transmission. Photo / Te Manawa

When you're Covid Clean staff are well versed in minimising the risk of Covid transmission. Photo / Te Manawa

Like countless other cultural facilities around the world, Te Manawa Museum faced new and unique challenges when Covid reached our shores last year.

Reopening was surreal after lockdown forced our closure in levels four and three. For an organisation that was proud of its free exploration and hands-on experiences, suddenly it was "hands off" and "follow the arrows".

It seems like only yesterday we were scrambling to make plans that would keep our guests and staff safe when lockdown ended – and with events like June's level change in Wellington, and our friends at Te Papa being central to all areas of concern, we held our breath.

During last year's lockdown, bubbles had become a kind of comfort zone, and as we approached our re-opening we'd sometimes second-guess whether we'd done enough to prepare ourselves for a new kind of normal.

Recently we undertook a self-assessment to put an end to all that second-guessing for good. Through Tourism New Zealand's quality assurance organisation, Qualmark, Te Manawa has been certified as Covid Clean.

This means our staff have demonstrated a thorough knowledge about best practice surrounding the minimisation of Covid-19 risk.

The measures we take range from the ones visitors see every day, such as QR codes, digital signage and hand sanitiser, to those that are less visible, like the importance of maintaining staff wellbeing.

Covid Clean has formal recognition from the World Travel and Tourism Council. This means that both now and when the borders do open again our visitors have extra reassurance that, when the time comes, we look after one another.

More than 17,000 people came through our doors last month alone - t was huge and such a contrast from the empty halls of higher lockdown levels. Seeing Te Manawa buzzing was a treat – but also a privilege.

The hard work we've put in to get our hands on hands-on experiences once more is so important, so remember to scan when you visit, and wash your hands. We're mask-friendly too.