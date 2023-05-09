Te Manawa in Palmerston North is trialling being open six, instead of seven, days a week. Photo / Judith Lacy

Te Manawa is trialling being closed on Mondays except during the school holidays.

From May 1, the Palmerston North museum and art gallery changed from being open seven days a week to six.

Te Manawa will remain a seven-day operation, but is now open to the public Tuesdays to Sundays, marketing and communications manager Graeme Beal says.

It will open on Mondays during the school holidays and from mid-November with the opening of Santa’s Cave.

Staff have not lost jobs or hours as a result of the 12-month trial as their work continues behind the scenes, along with professional development opportunities.

“Monday hosts have been redeployed to assist during our busier hours – particularly weekends,” Beal says.

A 12-month trial will ensure Te Manawa captures all seasonal variances and holidays, as visitation can fluctuate throughout the year.

Mondays have been Te Manawa’s quietest day.

The trial allows for critical cleaning and maintenance to be undertaken more expediently and efficiently, he says.

It is more challenging to maintain a base level of operational staff with ongoing absences from Covid-19.

Cover needs to be arranged and/or project timelines moved to accommodate these absences, and staff-only Mondays helps alleviate some pressure.

Absences has affected Te Manawa’s ability to invest in the maintenance, repair and refurbishment of its existing spaces.

Moving to a six-day week will allow it to address the areas where it wishes to make changes and improvements, Beal says.

“We’re also looking at the possibility of running special programmes during some of these days to allow for groups, such as those with sensory challenges, to experience the museum through dedicated sessions with sound, lighting and attendance reduced to allow a quieter, safer environment.”

Te Manawa has begun the massive task of putting its entire collection online – with more than 4000 objects currently searchable via its website.

“This is one of many ways we can increase access to Te Manawa, and the important work we do, 24 hours a day,” Beal says.

“We will monitor feedback and visitation over the coming year, but I am confident that we will not only maintain our current levels of service to the community but, more importantly, make visits to Te Manawa even better.”





