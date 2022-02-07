Mirjam de Oude will lead Creative Kids classes remotely. Photo / Te Manawa

Creative Kids after-school art classes are returning to Te Manawa Museum for the new term, taking place in the online realm rather than the art classroom.

The free classes give kids an opportunity to flex their creative muscles and find their muse in many different places: books, music, and the changing exhibitions and displays of the Art Gallery. Each class brings the opportunity to explore a different artistic medium.

"We build on the experience that the kids already have and experiment with different media and finding their own voice," Te Manawa educator Mirjam de Oude says. "My goal is to create a space for them to do what they want to do. We always begin with a bit of an art talk, because it can be quite scary when you can do anything!"

The works in the gallery, accessed via online images and recordings, are especially rich this term filled with vibrant and diverse New Zealand art that's sure to encourage children to try something new.

"Maybe they'll relate to the way the mark-making has been done, or the grumpy faces in a drawing, or something recognisable like The Square. There's always a connection to be found. I'm especially looking forward to working with Jack Trolove's exhibition," de Oude says.

She likens the different styles of painting, drawing and sculpture to opinions. Children can "listen" to them, compare and contrast, and synthesise their own artistic ideas. The big advantage over real-world opinions, of course, is that nothing in art can be wrong.

Creative Kids classes are every Monday and Thursday 3.30-5pm. Children can use the art supplies they have at home; an optional art pack of materials is available to buy.

+ INFO Email learning@temanawa.co.nz for more information and to make your booking.