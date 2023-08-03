Faith|Whakapono (2019) by Brigham Anderson. Though his works on canvas may appear digitally created, every one is hand-painted. Photo / Lewis Gardner Photography

Faith|Whakapono (2019) by Brigham Anderson. Though his works on canvas may appear digitally created, every one is hand-painted. Photo / Lewis Gardner Photography

A new exhibition of Māori art coming to Te Manawa takes a contemporary approach to traditional tukutuku patterns, illustrating universal themes with new perspectives.

Artist Brigham Anderson (Ngāti Hauiti) created Te Whare Tukutuku to encapsulate his view that the home is the most important place in the world.

In this exhibition, home is a place of safety, protection, learning and love; it’s where potential is nurtured. His pairing of tukutuku patterns with text reminds us of how home should be.

Anderson weaves this positive social message into all his work. His practice is anchored in his faith yet is easily accessible by all. It celebrates the best in us but also challenges us to constantly strive to improve ourselves: to support our whānau, and for our own sake.

Anderson frequently combines colour, typography and geometric forms to illuminate the nuances of the concepts he wishes to convey.

For instance, Faith|Whakapono (2019) uses the shape of a maze to show the choices and challenges faith presents us. The bold colour blends in the background represent our untapped potential. The sum of these elements is a semiotically dense work, revealing something new each time we see it.

To overcome his dyslexia, Anderson researched and created his own typeface, called Momotuhi Ngutu. It allows him to easily read and pronounce te reo Māori and is seen throughout Te Whare Tukutuku.

“Letters and tukutuku have always fascinated me and both are a means of communication,” Anderson says. “Tukutuku convey messages from our tūpuna, calling to me, urging me to listen, to remember, and to act with compassion.”

Te Whare Tukutuku at Te Manawa Art Gallery runs August 26-November 5.