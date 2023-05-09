Taranaki-based blueswoman Karen Clarke and fiddler Krissy Jackson combine their extensive musical powers for a fresh, free-spirited take on the alt-country, blues and jazz tunes they love.

“We have been working on getting Karen here for a while now so I’m delighted that locals will finally get a chance to enjoy her powerhouse mahogany vocals,” promoter Steve Tolley says.

“She’s got a great voice and very warm on-stage presence.”

“She writes some great songs too. She released her second album of original material last year, which was co-produced by Andrew London and features some heavyweights from the Wellington music scene like Wayne Mason on keys, and guitarists Nick Granville and John O’Conner and Andrew, too, so she’s in good company.”

Music lovers might recognise Clarke from previous projects Hard Candy, Back Beat Chauffeurs and GloryBox. She has appeared at many New Zealand festivals and shared the billing with notables such as Paul Ubana Jones, Tina Cross & The Lady Killers, The Jordan Luck Band, and Bullfrog Rata.

Tolley says fiddler Jackson’s impressive improvisation skills never fail to enchant her audiences up and down the country. She has studied violin since the age of 2.

“Together these two women bring some serious on-stage muscle and sass. It’s a magic combination.”

The gig will feature an upbeat selection of originals and upcycled favourites spanning alt-country, blues and jazz flavours with Clarke playing a range of three- and six-string guitars.

“Audiences will be treated to soaring melodies from one of New Zealand’s finest fiddlers, driving rhythms, close harmony and affable on-stage banter.

“Another highlight will be a cameo appearance by Ashhurst-based musician Grant Stevenson on harmonica, or blues harp as it’s often called. That will get even more on-stage jam sparks flying. Actually I’m not sure I should have mentioned that. I think it was meant to be a surprise on the night”.

Table reservations are recommended - call 027 368 2367 or email steve@benthorseshoe.co.nz.

The Details

What: Karen Clarke and Krissy Jackson

When: Saturday, May 13, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: $25 door sales only











