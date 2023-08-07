Pita Pit franchisee Jason Griggs with Taonui School sports co-ordinator Angela Alford and Jamie Burns (left), Lilly Mitchell and Lucas Wilson. The students are all 12. Photo / Judith Lacy

Pita Pit franchisee Jason Griggs with Taonui School sports co-ordinator Angela Alford and Jamie Burns (left), Lilly Mitchell and Lucas Wilson. The students are all 12. Photo / Judith Lacy

Ask a trio of sporty 12-year-olds at Taonui School what sports they play and the answers are mind-boggling.

Thankfully, the school between Feilding and Bunnythorpe has been given 14 football, volleyball, basketball and rugby balls.

The donation is from the Tania Dalton Foundation, which supports young people to unlock their talent and be their best selves.

Dalton played for the Silver Ferns and was a TV netball commentator.

She died unexpectedly in 2017 and her husband, Duane Dalton, established the foundation in her memory.

Dalton is the chief executive of Pita Pit New Zealand and chairman of the Tania Dalton Foundation. He is eager for Kiwi kids to bolster their healthy eating habits with outdoor and device-free play and works with the foundation to provide sports gear.

“Giving kids the means to make healthier choices for their bodies not only sets them up for a great day at school, but for a better future as well. We’re always keen to help more schools.”

Taonui School receives lunches from Pita Pit as part of the Ministry of Education’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme.

Pitas make up less than half the school lunches provided with the Taonui children saying lasagne and butter chicken are popular.

Jamie Burns does swimming, cross-country and athletics, plus plays cricket, rippa rugby, basketball, volleyball, netball and football.

His favourite sportsperson is American basketball player Steph Curry.

Lucas Wilson’s favourite sportsperson is Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez. Lucas plays football, cricket, netball, volleyball, rippa rugby and touch rugby, plus does swimming, cross-country and athletics.

Lilly Mitchell plays many of the same sports as her classmates plus hockey, and does horse riding and gymnastics. Her favourite sport is netball.









































Pita Pit franchise Jason Griggs











