Pianist Jun Hee Cho, violinist Annie Srichantra and singer Joshua Webster.

Blistering Beethoven, rippling Ravel and melodramatic Mozart – a Showcase Concert featuring talented young local musicians from the Young Performers Scholarship programme on Monday night had it all.

The YPS programme and annual Showcase Concert were both organised by Musica Viva Manawatū, open to local musicians up to the age of 30 and designed to help nurture Manawatū musicians.

Held at the Evelyn Rawlins Room, Square Edge, each of the placegetters from the Competition Day held the previous Saturday performed one of their three programme pieces, to considerable audience appreciation and acclaim.

As well as their Competition Day performance, each candidate had already presented one piece at a monthly Musica Viva concert, helping them to gain stage confidence in front of a sympathetic audience.

After the prize winners had performed, Musica Viva’s vice-president Christine Archer-Lockwood welcomed John Freebairn, president of the Palmerston North Rotary Club, and thanked him for the club’s co-sponsorship of prizemoney.