The TaCH Baroque Trio are Ingrid Culliford (left), Roy Tankersley and Annie Hunt. Photo / Supplied

The next edition in the Globe Sunday Matinee Concert series will be a Baroque concert by a trio of experienced Baroque performers.

The trio's name, TaCH, derives from the initial letters of the performers' last names.

Roy Tankersley is a music graduate of Victoria University of Wellington and completed postgraduate studies at the Guildhall School of Music in London. He has been involved in music education at secondary and tertiary levels for 40 years and performs on organ and harpsichord. Since 2003 Tankersley has worked as a freelance performer, teacher, adjudicator and organ consultant based in Palmerston North.

Ingrid Culliford spent many years studying and working in London as a freelance flautist. After teaching at Trinity College and the Royal Academy of Music junior department, Culliford returned to New Zealand in 1994. Since then, she has continued to perform widely. She has worked as a casual extra with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and is a recording artist for Radio NZ.

Culliford continues to give recitals, master classes and concerto performances throughout NZ.

Annie Hunt became a member of the NZ Youth Orchestra in 1971 and was leader of the cello section in 1976. She travelled to Britain on an Arts Council grant for postgraduate studies on the cello at the Guildhall in London.

Having moved to North Wales in 1990 she spent 25 years teaching and doing professional freelance work in orchestras, quartets and theatres. Hunt moved back to Whanganui in 2017 and is teaching strings at four schools in Whanganui and two in Marton, as well as having a private teaching practice.

The trio will perform Baroque 18th-century sonatas by Handel, Vivaldi, and Bach, as well as the less familiar Michel Blavet.

Blavet was born in 1700, and by the age of 21 had taught himself to play almost every instrument available to him. He specialised in the flute, which he played left-handed and at which he was a virtuoso. Blavet's contemporaries, including Voltaire, were unanimous in their praise of his artistry, his expressive range, and his extraordinary dexterity.

Tankersley will also play two harpsichord pieces by the French composer Rameau. As with the other composers on this programme Rameau was a prodigy, having learned music before he could read or write. His music shows him to be ahead of his time musically.

The Details

What: TaCH Baroque Trio

When: Sunday, July 31, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: By donation, recommended from $5