The Sydney Hotshots offer a night of laughter, thrills and plenty of eye-catching moments.

Sydney Hotshots are bringing their Magic Mike-style show to Palmerston North on March 1.

The promoters say the dancers leave their audiences spellbound with their impressive moves and sculpted bodies.

“From seductive hip thrusts to mesmerising acrobatics, these artists know how to engage an audience and deliver an unforgettable show. Known for their high-energy performances filled with steamy routines, the Sydney Hotshots offer a night of laughter, thrills and plenty of eye-catching moments.”

Their New Zealand tour starts on February 29 in Taupō and ends at Upper Hutt on March 23.

The show is adults only.

The Details

What: Sydney Hotshots

When: Friday, March 1, 8pm

Where: Castle 789

Tickets: From $38.29, eventbrite.com.au



