Roller derby empowers people to make the best of whatever body shape they have, Ashhurst player Simba Rogers says. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Emmery Haxton is on Sydney time.

Simba Rogers is on Ashhurst time.

Haxton is the team manager and trainer at Sydney-based Serviced Offices International. It is a virtual reception company with staff passing on messages and managing calendars. Haxton is the only New Zealand team member.

In the roller derby world, the Ashhurst resident is known as Simba Rogers.

Simba wanted a dance reference for their derby name - Simba Rogers, Ginger Rogers. They have also been told they suit the name as they have a mane like Simba in The Lion King.

Simba has been doing roller derby on and off for eight years and is considered a veteran. They moved to Manawatū two years ago from the Hutt Valley, buying a house with their brother.

Simba Rogers (right) takes on Phil, who skates for Simba's former home league, Remutaka. Photo / Robbie Booth Photography

Simba is a big fan of Palmerston North-based Swamp City Roller Derby. It is one of the bigger leagues (clubs) in New Zealand and they love that it is open-gender.

Assigned male at birth, Simba identifies as non-binary.

They are part of a team working on bringing rainbow and Māori values into the league. They feel lucky to be part of this inclusion mahi and Swamp City is becoming a knowledge hub for other derby people.

Swamp City welcomes all genders and body types and there is no particular ideal derby body, Simba says. “Your body doesn’t say anything about your skill.”

A player’s skill on skates is what makes the difference, Simba says. “It’s really a game where skill counts above all else, which is really amazing.”

Simba appreciates the sense of community roller derby provides and that the sport empowers people to make the best of whatever body shape they have.

“It’s a place where anyone is welcome, anyone really belongs.”

This year Simba will play with the women’s team, providing more opportunities for game time and development. Before they were in mixed and men’s teams but those groups don’t play as many games. Being in the women’s team is also a better acknowledgement of their gender.

It has taken Simba a long time to feel comfortable playing in a female space but the way they have been looked after has given them more confidence to step into it.

Simba wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable with the move and that it was done from a place of respect.

It is important to have a proper conversation about anything that makes people uncomfortable, they say.

“We’re not a big community, we need to look after each other but I think we’re getting better at it.”

Ashhurst roller derby player Simba Rogers (right) with their best friend Pave, who skates for Melbourne - one of the top leagues in the world. Photo / Robbie Booth Photography

Simba has a bachelor of arts majoring in contemporary dance from Unitec and is doing a postgraduate degree in psychology through Massey University.

Simba is enjoying Ashhurst’s friendly, small-town vibe and appreciates that houses are more affordable than in Wellington.

Swamp City Roller Derby runs public skate at Memorial Park every second Sunday 10.30am-12.30pm, including this Sunday. $5 to hire skates and gear.

Follow the league on Facebook or email swampcityrollerderby@gmail.com for more information.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air























