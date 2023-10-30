The Swamp City Roller Derby will be running six weeks of learn-to-skate sessions for beginners.

Starting on Monday, November 6, Swamp City Roller Derby will be running six weeks of learn-to-skate sessions. Swamp City Roller Derby chair Florentine van Noppen says the lessons are suitable for beginners.

“New skaters will be coached by our wonderful coaching crew, and will start with getting each skater up and rolling and stopping - with a focus on safety and fun. Once you’re up and skating, we can work with each skater to build a kete of skills to take to Memorial Park, the river pathway or the skate park. Roller skating is a great way to get and stay fit.”

A member of Swamp City Roller Derby skating around a hall.

Florentine says the club has a friendly vibe.

“Swampies themselves are a friendly bunch. We’re like whānau - we have fun, and building each other up is the way we roll. We are committed to providing a safe, inclusive space for anyone over the age of 16 who wants to learn to roller skate.”

Following the learn-to-skate basics sessions, Swamp City Roller Derby’s recruitment for the 2024 season will begin in February with a skills development programme for skaters who are interested in learning to play roller derby as a sport.

“We would love every skater to continue into our 2024 learn-to-derby sessions, but the most important part of our learn-to-skate programme is giving total beginners the confidence and skills to get outside on skates this summer. We would love to see you, teach you some skills and share our passion this summer. Ehara i te tī - you only live once.”

The Details:

What: Swamp City Roller Derby learn-to-skate

When: Starting Monday, November 6 and finishing Monday, December 11. Sessions start at 6.45pm

Where: Bell Hall, Waldegrave St, Palmerston North

Cost: $15 per session. Cost covers skates, gear and coaching