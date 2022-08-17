Graduate Sarah Graham with Industry Training Solutions chief executive Poppy Clapperton. The ceremony was live streamed on Facebook. Photo / Judith Lacy

"Right, who wants food?"

It takes a confident person to say that in front of a room of mostly strangers.

But that is how Hannah Smith ended her graduation speech on behalf of her classmates earlier this month.

Smith said the past year had had its ups and downs, but she had made it through.

Fifteen students graduated with a New Zealand Certificate in Skills for Living for

Supported Learners. It is the first time Industry Training Solutions (ITS) has run the certificate and chief executive Poppy Clapperton said the class of '22 will forever be in her heart.

The students' journeys to being able to better self-manage their participation in a range of contexts had been remarkable.

Clapperton said her team was amazing, lifting people up and onto the ITS waka. They go on a learning journey with students; some will stumble, and staff will stop, pick them up with manaakitanga, wrap their arms around them, and stay with them.

It was the first time ITS had run anything longer than a six-week course so it was a learning journey for everyone.

Smith said she loved everything about the course but mostly spending time with the rest of the class, who had become like family.

She wouldn't change the past year for all the world. The course brought people together without even realising it.

Graduate Meihana Hartley with David Clapperton. Photo / Judith Lacy

Meihana Hartley said the course was awesome and he learned a lot about himself. He rose above all the challenges and overcame obstacles every day. When he started he was reserved and shy but the course taught him how to look for opportunities and be more independent.

Hartley said he had learned a lot about himself and what skills he has.

Georgia Garrett said she liked learning about smart goals (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound). She also enjoyed being with her classmates who were like family to her now.

"The tutors helped me so much and with my goals."

Graduate Tyrone Anstis with David and Poppy Clapperton. Photo / Judith Lacy

Tyrone Anstis said he liked the tutors, activities and the friends he had made. He learned the importance of getting to class on time.

As part of their course work, the second intake of skills for living students put together a video for the graduates. Comments from the class of '22 included:

"Never give up."

"Have a good lifetime."

"Hope you get better jobs in the future that pay you enough."

"Thanks for being awesome and entertaining."

ITS is a private training establishment with its head office in Palmerston North.

MP Tangi Ukitere was to attend the graduation but fog meant he was unable to fly from Auckland.

In a video message, he said the students should be proud they completed their certificates, had committed to study and come out the other end.

The 48-week level 1 certificate is for learners who require specialised support and who want to improve their self-management skills to gain employment or further their studies.

The class of '22 is providing peer support not just to 15 current students but to people who come into the Allsorts Centre & Cafe, manager Sammy Norton said.

ITS has established a social club for the class of '22 so they keep in touch.