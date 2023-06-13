SuperGrans Manawatū pyjama-thon's Muriel enjoyed her day volunteering. Photo / Judith Lacy

Bananas in pyjamas are cute, but children without PJs are anything but.

SuperGrans Manawatū held a pyjama-thon on Saturday to make children’s flannelette PJs. Fabric, pattern, machines and lunch were all provided.

The two who took part in the sewing are publicity averse so we will call them Edith and Muriel. Neither is a regular SuperGrans volunteer.

Edith wanted to do something good for the community and enjoy some fellowship. “I can give my time and why shouldn’t I.”

Giving back to the community was a belief she grew up with. Edith recalls her father saying if you can’t do something for nothing, you are not much of a person.

While she found sewing on a machine different from her own challenging, she enjoyed having a dedicated sewing room to work in and plenty of space.

She also enjoyed the banter.

Edith learned to sew at intermediate and also had help from her great-grandmother and her mother.

SuperGrans Manawatū pyjama-thon participant Edith jokes the pyjamas don't fit her. Photo / Judith Lacy

Muriel’s daughter told her about the pyjama-thon.

She has sewed forever and thought the pyjama-thon was a good idea. She is going to make some more pyjamas at home.

Muriel learned to sew using her mother’s Bernina, which is now 65 years old.

“It’s been a most enjoyable day, we have solved a lot of [the world’s] problems.”

SuperGrans Manawatū manager Joanne Baird said as well as keeping tamariki warm this winter, the pyjama-thon was about drawing in sewing enthusiasts who could not volunteer during the working week. Stitchers were also able to make PJs at home.

The fabric was donated by people clearing out their cupboards and a corporate donation also supported the project.

It is likely more than 30 pairs of PJs will be made. Some will go to 11 children in four former refugee families with links to English Language Partners. This is their first winter in New Zealand.

The rest will be distributed through Manawatū social service organisations.

Baird says the PJs are bright, cute and cheerful, and if they can help make little people’s lives a bit more comfortable this winter then the project has been worth it.

It was the first time SuperGrans had run a pyjama-thon and Baird plans on making it an annual event.

SuperGrans Manawatū pyjama-thon sewer Edith puts the finishing touches on a pair of PJs. Photo / Judith Lacy

SuperGrans is always looking for volunteers with sewing, knitting and cooking skills. It also welcomes donations of fabric.

Phone 06 354 3804 or email admin@sgmanawatu.org.nz.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







