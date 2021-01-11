Success for Palmerston North athletes at Colgate Games

This year's North Island Colgate Games were a double celebration for Hayley Cornwall and Amber Trow.

They both won gold medals for the Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club on Saturday and on Sunday celebrated their birthdays.

Twenty-nine athletes from the club attended the 43rd annual Colgate Games, held in Inglewood.

The two golds were won on Saturday "within literally two to three minutes of each other", team manager Alastair Cadzow says.

Hayley won the girls 13 1500m race in a time of 4 minutes 43 seconds.

Amber Trow won the girls 14 high jump clearing 1.61m for her new personal best.

Hayley and Amber both won a bronze medal as part of the girls 14 grade 4x100 relay team.

Hayley won silver in the 800m and Amber a bronze in the 2000m race walk.

Amber is following in the footsteps of her mother Lisa Trow (nee Goldingham) and older sister Courtney - both recognised high jumpers.

Youngest sister Tayler Trow won a silver in the girls 12 high jump.

About 1170 athletes aged seven to 14 from nine clubs competed in the games.