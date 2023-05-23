Bill Brown Park and the Pasifika Community Centre in Westbrook. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Spend more. Spend less. Bouquets. Brickbats. We need a 50-metre indoor pool.

Palmerston North City Council’s elected members will their work cut out for them on May 31 and June 1 when they consider submissions and debate the draft 2023-24 budget.

The council received 123 submissions on the draft budget, mainly from individuals. There were comments on the proposed rates increase, the need to change the rating base from land value to capital value, and a big push for another aquatic facility for the city.

The council has promoted its draft 2023-24 budget as “finding a balance in tough times”. It is proposing a 6.4 per cent increase in total rates, which is below the 8.3 per cent signalled in the Long Term Plan.

Robert McLachlan said the proposed rates increase is too low and does not even cover inflation. Cutting and deferring expenditure now will only lead to worse and compounding problems in the future.

Jena Ivamy said it is devious and disgraceful to pretend the council is like ratepayers in relation to the cost of living.

“The council has the power to choose what they do; ratepayers have no choice but to pay rates set for them.”

The Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust said expanding the Pasifika Community Centre at Bill Brown Park in Westbrook is an urgent priority for the growing Pasifika community it serves.

An extension would provide more space for community events, more office space for staff and the provision of services, more storage space and more space for community learning.

The Pasifika Reference Group would also like the centre extended.

Aaron Fox asked why the council spends money on marketing the city when residents face difficulties getting around “given the condition of roads, traffic congestion, bus timetables and so on”.

Brian McPherson asked if the elected members have walked anywhere in their home suburb during the past month.

“I suggest you choose a random street with mature berm-growing trees and walk around the block. The chances are you will encounter six to 10 uneven or broken walking surfaces in each street.”

Sam Row would like the old police station in Church St demolished and called for a greater police presence in the CBD to stop young crime and youth gangs.

Barbara Goldstone said the council needs to get tough on people who own big buildings and don’t do anything with them. The old police station could be a great central carpark.

Nathaniel Grigg was not a fan of the green waste bins the council is trialling, and asked about those residents who have been reusing their green waste for years.

“We just need to buck up and find more money because Joe Public around the corner doesn’t/can’t compost?”

Justin Ngai notes the city is losing two theatres this year - the Wallace Development Company theatre on Centennial Dr and the Dark Room on Pitt St. He says this will have a major effect on the community arts sector and the city has the capacity to support more spaces for the arts.

Ngai ended with a thank you to elected members.

“Not every city has this level of support from local government.”

Katy van Deventer was also complimentary, and said the council is amazing and hard-working.

“I appreciate everything you do to make this place such a lovely place to live.”

She would like the cycle lanes swept more often, especially in Summerhill.

John Bent said the mind of the council chamber is afflicted by bipolar disorder, “alternating between manic delusions of grandeur and deep depression”.