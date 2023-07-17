The Review into the Future for Local Government has proposed lowering the voting age to 16. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Review into the Future for Local Government has proposed lowering the voting age to 16. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

The Review into the Future for Local Government has released its recommendations that promise to make New Zealand’s local government “world-leading”.

They reflect larger discussions of term lengths, voting age, and engagement with Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles – and will likely attract just as much attention, division and heated discussion.

The panel recommends four-year terms, voting from age 16, and moving to single transferable vote (STV) for all local elections.

We have seen enough poorly behaved and incompetent elected members across the years to affirm we want as regular elections as possible to hold them to account.

Councillors speak of being able to embed 10-year plans more effectively in four-year terms. The status quo doesn’t reduce the efficacy of councils’ long-term plans but requires the public to continue to support the plans under way.

The Supreme Court has stated that barring 16 and 17-year-olds from voting is inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act. Parliament can review inconsistencies, but it doesn’t have to change the law.

Changing the entrenched Electoral Act for national elections requires 75 per cent of MPs to be in favour. This relies on cross-party consensus but lowering the voting age seems to have split down left and right party lines. Local government can be seen as a soft entry point for these electoral policies.

STV involves ranking council candidates, with one being your top candidate. You can carry on ranking as many or as few candidates as you like. It allows for fewer wasted votes and a council more reflective of the community they serve - but that doesn’t mean it’s popular.

Last month, Horizons Regional Council decided to stay with first past the post voting because the majority of councillors said STV was too difficult for voters.

In 2022, it was only used by 15 of the 78 New Zealand councils.

STV was used for the previous district health board elections.

The panel’s recommendations mark a significant move to partnership with Māori, lowering the threshold to establish Māori wards and enabling Te Tiriti-based appointments.

The reaction to these themes in Three Waters, now called Affordable Water Reform, was visceral.

Communities 4 Local Democracy, representing 30 of the 78 councils, was created in opposition to the policy. Many 2022 candidates ran and won on anti-Three Waters platforms.

Since 2001 when the Bay of Plenty Regional Council established a Māori ward, they have gained support but remain contentious.

Funding is a perennial issue for councils. There is a huge financial weight, especially on rural councils with smaller rateable bases and large land areas. With an expanding mandate, staffing shortages, and increasing calls for climate action and readiness, council funding must be addressed.

The report recommends central government pay rates on Crown property, an intergenerational fund for climate change, and an annual transfer of revenue equivalent to GST charged on rates. Funding is the area most likely to come into effect, being the least controversial for whichever parties are successful in October.

We cannot expect more from local government without considering their resources. If we want our councils to meet the needs of our communities, we need to equip them financially to do so.

Stefan Speller is a governance board chairman, speaker and local government commentator.



