How do you decide which elected members are stars? This is part of the ceiling of the Palmerston North City Council chamber. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

Many New Zealanders have recently undergone an annual or biannual performance appraisal. We have tried to show our managers how valuable we are, how efficient we’ve been, and that we deserve a pay raise.

But some people, like local government elected members, receive a performance appraisal only every three years. And their key measures of success aren’t clear. The question I am asked most about councillors is whether so and so “is doing a good job”. Well, it depends.

We could look at the hours worked. Some attend only council meetings. They view the hours of the role to be the pure governance and administrative component.

Other councillors attend every event in town, often up to five events in one evening. I spoke with two councillors who laughed about seeing each other more than their partners. These are the councillors with active social media profiles and, as I good-naturedly call them, recidivist attenders.

Another measure of success is whether councillors are active in the chamber. Have they read their reports? Do they have intelligent and probing questions? Do they put forward good ideas? Do they speak at all? Are they awake? I jest only slightly. As a local government tragic, I have seen councillors doze off in at least three different councils across the country.

I don’t have to agree with their politics, but I respect and appreciate engaged, well-considered councillors of all party colours. And obviously, the well-caffeinated get a head start.

Another way of judging the success of a councillor is what their colleagues think of them. We know the people in our workplaces who don’t carry their weight, claim the success of others, talk behind your back, or are routinely late or absent. Councillors are no different.

There are many examples of councillors who are spoken of highly by their colleagues of all stripes. They mention their pragmatism, thorough research, willingness to listen and respectfully engage with disagreement. Likewise, councillors are quick to mention when a colleague is the opposite.

For any councillor, with only one vote, the ability to work with and be respected by others must be a marker of success. There are those who will sceptically say success is being re-elected, being featured in the media, invited to swanky dinners and rubbing shoulders with the “right” people in political parties and donors.

This is undoubtedly the view of some councillors, but certainly not my measure. If they can achieve that while serving the community effectively, then I’m not put off by it.

There is the obvious caveat for someone who may stand exclusively to promote one issue. It could be climate change, keeping rates low, or raising a specific — previously hidden or overlooked — topic. In that case, maybe their success is in making the news for their strong actions and disagreements. There is an element of this in Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s approach.

But for most councillors, three years is not long enough to achieve grand plans and re-election becomes a practical necessity. There are many more possible measures, such as approachability, consistent decision-making, community knowledge and connection, openness to media and accountability.

The difficulty for us as voters is to look, ask and determine how our councillors measure up come performance appraisal time.

– Stefan Speller is a governance board chairman, speaker and local government commentator