Waid Crockett is chief executive of Palmerston North City Council.

OPINION:

I am often asked why our city council needs a chief executive when we already have a mayor.

There is an implicit idea that when we elect a mayor, they perform the functions of the chief executive.

The truth is that in elections, we are not voting for anyone who works in the management of the council, only the governance body. The governance body, the council, sets strategy, direction, policies and bylaws for management to enact.

The more time I spend in the community, I find this misunderstanding of the difference and separation in roles. So I thought I would talk to an expert about why this is.

Brendan Duffy is the chairman of the Local Government Commission. He was the mayor of Horowhenua from 2004 to 2016, and MidCentral District Health Board chairman from 2016 until it was merged into Te Whatu Ora in 2022.

Duffy says: “There is a CEO and governance versus management in almost every sector; business, hospitals, schools and so on. But we don’t understand it in a local government sense.”

Because of this, many people have a distorted understanding of what a mayor can do. Mayors can make decisions like choosing a deputy mayor, committee structure and chairs, but only have one vote among the full council. This can lead to difficulties in implementing campaign promises.

Duffy agrees that “some [mayoral] candidates make strong statements on what they will do should they get elected. The community is influenced by the strong statements and vote accordingly. But once they are elected, the candidate finds that actually they can’t do what they said they would”.

Mayors, like all other councillors, must work with their council to achieve a majority vote for projects, funding and policies. So what is the role of a mayor, once the committee structure and deputy mayor are set?

Duffy explains “the vast amount of attention of a mayor is usually in the office. The real stuff happens in the office, in meetings with the CEO and senior management team”.

And while the mayor has only one vote, they can progress issues outside the chamber. Duffy says “mayors can get stuff done. They have the ability to build solutions and make significant improvements in a community”.

Also above the voting abilities, “the mana of the mayor is extraordinary. When a mayor goes to central government seeking to engage with a minister, this is set up quickly. A good mayor can engage enormous support from central government”.

Most of this work with ministers and central government is not visible to the community. Duffy says “any big development that the community sees has usually taken the mayor significant time behind closed doors. It can take years”.

Councils work predominantly in the long-term governance space, which we can see in the 10 Year Plan. However, it is difficult to see the significant change from a 10-year strategic plan achieved within a three-year electoral period.

Where a mayor enters in the 10-year cycle will have a serious impact on what they can accomplish or influence. A successful mayor must have a strong view of the future, but also the ability to work with others to achieve it.

Stefan Speller is a governance board chairman, speaker and local government commentator.