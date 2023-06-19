The Palmerston North City Council approved an overall 7.7 per cent rates increase for their 2023/24 annual budget. Photo / Google

OPINION

This week the Palmerston North City Council approved an overall 7.7 per cent rates increase for their 2023/24 annual budget. This was approved by 13 councillors, with only Karen Naylor against.

The charges were 10.5 per cent higher than those in the draft budget that went out for consultation.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown recently told media that he had received legal advice on whether the council could set rates significantly higher than the consulted rate. The Auckland Council has settled on an increase of 7 per cent, above the 3.5 per cent rate it for the 2023/24 budget it consulted on.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council has approved an increase as high as 17.8 per cent, higher than the 14.1 per cent increase it consulted on.

Local government legislation allows councils to approve rates higher than consulted figures, but this has to be a “reasonable” increase. Defining the term “reasonable” looks to be the reason for Brown’s legal advice.

Regardless of necessary and valid reasons for increased budgets, consulting at one rate and approving at another isn’t ideal.

Consultation is obviously a difficult and often divisive exercise. Even worse than divisive, it’s commonly ignored by most people.

I recently spoke with a local business owner who had lost some car parking outside their shop. I asked if they had made a submission in the council’s consultation before the work started. The answer was a resounding no. “I am busy running the business and they would still do what they want anyway.”

In my local area, intrigue and rumour abound about surrounding farmland being bought for possible housing development. For all the discussion at letterboxes and mailers sent out, I suspect very few people will ultimately make a submission. The reasons seem to be a combination of “I don’t have time” and “They won’t listen”.

We do seem to get the strongest responses in consultation where people are directly affected, especially in their own backyards. We have seen some local neighbourhoods come out against moves to create housing developments and remove green spaces.

However these can be the loudest response, rather than the most representative.

Decision-makers genuinely do want to understand what people think of their ideas. Even if you think very poorly of elected councillors, let’s put it as baldly as you want to, in order to avoid vastly unpopular decisions that may risk future election success.

The reality of inflation, increasing infrastructure, transport and staff costs are affecting every organisation. It’s also understandable that costs increase between drafting and approval, even a few months later.

The frustration is it gives an impression of the councils riding roughshod over community opinion. We also need to find a way to better communicate community thoughts back into council chambers across the country. People can speak with councillors, write in, and present in person.

Technology may be a significant part of this push in the future. I recently submitted on the Independent Electoral Review’s interim report. They have the traditional free-form open submission option, and also a highly popular simple online survey.

This consultation was effectively communicated through a range of media, advertising and platforms, with a simple accessible survey option. Council communications obviously play an essential role here.

Simple surveys are a way to get people over the threshold of consultation and something many councils could look to create to get at people’s lack of time.

The other perception that councils won’t listen is a much bigger issue. I suggest calling or emailing a local councillor. They come in many stripes, but almost all give inordinate amounts of time to the role and they want a piece of your mind.