St Mark's Op Shop in Palmerston North turning 30

St Mark's Op Shop volunteers, from left, Annette Nixon, Reita Barrow, Jessie Barnett and Lesley Shaw.

The year 1991 was not a good year to be a beneficiary in New Zealand. It was the year of then Minister of Finance Ruth Richardson's first budget, known as the 'mother of all budgets'.

Benefits were cut and user pays policies introduced.

But, 1991 was also the year St Mark's Op Shop in Awapuni opened and 30 years later it is still going strong.

However, the shop's volunteers regularly receive feedback from potential and new customers that they didn't know the shop existed.

Volunteer Annette Nixon says the shop was opened in response to the then minister asking what the parish could be doing in Awapuni. It was initially called a recycled clothing shop and doubled as a community centre with space to sit, chat and have a cup of tea.

Annette says the volunteers noticed when Arohanui Hospice had an op shop in the Awapuni shopping centre it brought in more customers for the St Mark's shop too.

On Saturday, March 20, the op shop is having a garage sale with fill a bag with clothing for $3 and everything else half price.

Volunteer Lesley Shaw says the shop has a range of customers from students to beneficiaries to craft makers. She recently sold seven pairs of denim jeans to a woman making a quilt for her granddaughter for $1 each.

As well as clothing for children, men and women (including a 16+ range), the shop sells linen, kitchenware, sewing and craft supplies, puzzles, toys and shoes. There is a free stand of lesser quality items and books and magazines are also free.

Proceeds from the shop go to Presbyterian Support Services, hospital chaplaincy, WAI the Women's Art Initiative, games afternoons at Presbyterian New Church Awapuni, and to buy wool for volunteers who knit items for premature or sick full-term babies.

The Details

What: St Mark's Op Shop

When: Thursdays and Saturdays 9am-12pm

Where: 117 College St, opposite Pitama Rd, Palmerston North