Boxing fitness advocate Charmaine Saua: "All I want for these girls is to love themselves first."

Sport Manawatū is launching Women and Girls Month this May to expose women and girls to the many play, active recreation and sport opportunities across the region.

Sport Manawatū sat down with community advocate Charmaine Saua, from Snap Back Boxing, to understand more about the work they do to break down barriers for women and girls.

Snap Back Boxing is a charitable trust established out of a love for fitness using boxing training and techniques. It encourages people of all ages to train in a safe and friendly group environment with the goal of building self-esteem and confidence.

Sport Manawatū has funded Snap Back Gym through the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund to deliver Whakamana Wāhine and the Tatou Wellbeing Programme.

Saua used to be a teacher and often felt the education system was failing those kids who didn’t fit inside the box.

“I always had the children referred to as ‘ratbags’ because they were my passion and always wanted to leave and create a space for those sorts of kids because I knew I could do something but was too scared. It was a lot of ‘I can’t do it’.”

Saua had a major accident and couldn’t teach anymore.

“I lost everything anyway so figured, this is my chance to do this, and I never looked back.”

She knows how the girls she works with feel, the struggles and barriers. “We are strong, and I have been that weak, broken female and I will never, ever be that person again. I want to use my life journey to show these girls, so they don’t have to wait as long as I did to be the person I am. I want to be able to help make that difference from a young age, which is happening.”

The most influential woman in Saua’s life is her grandmother. “There’s no one else I could place on a pedestal higher than her. She is everything Snap Back is and is installed into me.”

For those hesitant to try new activities, Saua suggests giving everything a go. “You just don’t know what’s going to be your thing. The mental health side of things for boxing, people don’t understand until they’ve had a go and realise the benefits of releasing anger, and the discipline involved. The relationships the Whakamana girls build, the strength, the training, it’s just everything.”

She does though understand the difficulty of putting yourself out there.

“It’s hard to give stuff a go though, right? That’s why this space is designed the way it is, so they have that sense of belonging. All I want for these girls is to love themselves first. That’s what they need to do. I tattooed it on me because I was that broken, and I forgot.”

For Women and Girls Month, Snap Back is running free wāhine classes 6pm every Monday.

Snap Back is at Zenith Fitness, 679 Tremaine Ave, Palmerston North.