Sport Manawatū staff help Manchester Street School cyclists stay safe

Sport Manawatu active transport adviser Phil Stevens explains a balancing exercise to Manchester Street School Year 5 students.

Teaching the basics and essentials of riding a bike to eager students is one part of the Sport Manawatū active transport adviser role.

Phil Stevens and Penny Yanko devote their days to help keep cyclists safe on the road.

Keen and experienced cyclists themselves, they know the importance of road safety and believe in teaching these skills from a young age.

Stevens and Yanko have been at Manchester Street School in Feilding, teaching Year 5s how to fit their helmets, do a bike check, the importance of signalling and how to use their brakes properly.

The skills are taught practically through games and getting practical experience on bikes.

The students started the morning with a session on the courts refining the skills they had learned the day before and then headed out to the roads to put the new knowledge into practice.



"It is really rewarding being able to watch the kids become more confident over the days we work with them," Stevens says. "Some of them start off with very little confidence in their abilities and by the time we take them out to the road you can see how much they have improved, and they know that too."

Learning valuable cycle skills is not just for youth. Programmes can be tailored to the needs of individual groups and can include basic cycling skills, mountain biking skills, and on-road instruction, depending on the needs of schools and workplaces.