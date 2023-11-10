Netball Manawatū development officer Rebecca Boyd (centre) holds a period pack. Next to her are Sport Manawatū staff Cheycoda Cocks and Matthew Conger.

The statistics paint a stark picture. The Youth19 Survey found 7.5 per cent of Kiwi students have missed school because they couldn’t access menstrual products. In lower-income areas, this number rises to 20 per cent.

These are not just numbers - they represent the lives of young individuals whose education and well-being are compromised, Sport Manawatū chief executive Kelly Shanks says.

Period poverty’s reach extends further, into the world of sport, affecting participation and performance in subtle yet significant ways.

Some girls and women who experience period poverty may opt to avoid physical activities. This results in lower fitness levels, diminished health, and reduced overall wellbeing.

Period poverty can also take a toll on self-esteem and motivation. Girls and women who menstruate may feel embarrassed, ashamed, or stigmatised due to something as natural as their periods. These emotional hurdles hinder their participation in sports.

Sport Manawatū reached out to the community and 480 sports teams across the region sought support, Shanks says.

Thanks to New Zealand Community Trust and New World Pioneer, free menstrual products have been supplied to these sports teams.

If you manage, coach or play in a sports team with girls or women up to 24 years old and would like more information on this initiative, ring regional sports director Matthew Conger on 06 357 5349.