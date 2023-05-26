Murgatroyd are looking forward to making a racket at The Stomach.

26 May, 2023 07:59 AM Quick Read

Murgatroyd are looking forward to making a racket at The Stomach.

A “two-headed maelstrom” of guitar, vocal and drum machine chaos is playing in Palmerston North on June 17.

Murgatroyd are based in Wellington and Invercargill.

After releasing their single Sundowning last year, Murgatroyd bring their clanking, screeching, two-headed monster of a show to Papaioea.

They’ll be playing their latest single, along with new tracks from their as-yet-unreleased EP, and warn gig-goers to fear for their eardrums once again.

“We are a two-piece sludge rock band that makes a hideous racket,” Matt - one half of the band - says.

Murgatroyd are joined by two other two-pieces, the freak-blues pair Swamp Witch and noise punks Feilding’s Best Dancers.

“So it’s a line-up of three two-pieces,” Matt says. “We think it’s a celebration of a uniquely symbiotic form of music-making.”

And in a last-minute addition to the bill, Murgatroyd welcome Felix-Florian Tödtloff, an ambient/drone artist from Berlin, Germany.

The Details

What: Murgatroyd

When: Saturday, June 17, 8pm

Where: The Stomach

Tickets: $15 waged, $10 unwaged undertheradar.co.nz