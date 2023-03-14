Scoop Truck owner Wayne Higgison scoops chocolate cherry icecream. Photo / Sonya Holm





Scoop Truck owner Wayne Higgison has expanded his enterprise with an extra scoop truck plus an employee.

Higgison shifted from full-time teacher to selling Duck Island in his icecream truck more than three years ago.

“I just didn’t want to have stuff in my life that wasn’t contributing to my happiness. But now I’ve made this lifestyle and this blend. What I’m doing is great.”

Hamilton-based Duck Island offers dairy and vegan icecream, and is the creation of his daughter Kim Higgison, her husband Cameron Farmilo and friend Morgan Glass.

When Higgison started selling his daughter’s small batch icecream, it was only available in Manawatū from Higgison’s truck at He Ara Kotahi.

The brand’s national profile has grown since then and is available in supermarkets.

“Kick in the mouth” and the “laying of flavours … [that] go through stages on your tongue” is how Higgison describes the brand known for its intriguing flavour combinations.

It’s a continuum with standard flavours like cookies and cream and chocolate chip cookie dough at one end, Higgison says.

Then there are ones that are “mildly adventurous” like strawberry and lime in the middle, with the ones “that are very way out” like blackberry, sage and honey.

An early winning flavour combination was roasted white chocolate with miso, which Higgison says was sensational.

On whether there is an identifiable Palmy palate, Higgison feels Palmerston North is possibly a bit more conservative. “It’s only anecdotal. But that’s the feeling I get.”

Clio Exconde is ready for customers at the He Ara Kotahi Scoop Truck. Photo / Sonya Holm

With the purchase of the second truck – a refurbished Mr Whippy van – Higgison can have one mobile scoop shop at the awa, while the other he takes to events.

He says weddings are a winner, although timing is important. Dessert is okay too but during the photoshoot is better.

This is because, as Higgison discovered the hard way, “when people drink they don’t want icecream”.

Higgison doesn’t suggest icecream flavours, but does have a few favourites of his own.

“My favourite snack or treat was always liquorice, and they did make a liquorice icecream for a while.

“I was really disappointed they stopped making it … [so] I’m constantly on my daughter to make another batch.”

He does relief teaching three days a week.