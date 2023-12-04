Koharu Tsutsumi, 13, plays an original piece to Woodlands Home for Elderly residents. Photo / Judith Lacy

From Bollywood dancing to classical music, Ross Leos Club had a varied programme for their visit to Woodlands Home for the Elderly.

The students from Ross Intermediate School entertain residents of the Palmerston North rest home every term.

Last Friday, the 20 students also sang a range of songs including some with a festive flair.

Koharu Tsutsumi, 13, has been playing the violin for six years. She played a piece she wrote for the school arts showcase and also Schindler’s List Theme, which she dedicated to everyone who has been affected by war.

Next year, Koharu is going to Palmerston North Girls’ High School.

Ross Leos Club members Bella Hobson-Powell (left) and Rangimarie Te Hauora make friends with Teddy. The 1-year-old poodle is a regular visitor at Woodlands Home for the Elderly.

Piper Hurley, 12, enjoys seeing the smiles on residents’ faces when the Leos entertain.

“We just come and make their day.”

Holly Robbie likes being a Leo as the club is about giving back to the community. Helping people is nice, the 11-year-old says.

“We just like seeing joy on their faces when we come to visit.”

Leo clubs are a youth organisation of Lions Clubs International.



