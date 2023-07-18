Tomos Sharp, 20 months, was intrigued by the Manawatū Guardian's camera, which is different from his mum's phone camera. Photo / Judith Lacy

The artistic sun above the door shone and the purple concrete welcome mat beckoned.

Roslyn Library in Palmerston North re-opened on Tuesday with a morning tea.

Letty O’Reilly said the library is handy and it saves her from having to go into town with her daughter, Natalia, who is almost two.

Natalia loves exploring, and O’Reilly finds it easier at the smaller library to keep an eye on the toddler from one spot, plus there are no stairs.

David Beere said Roslyn Library is his “favourite spot”.

While at Roslyn, the Terrace End resident picks up a copy of the Manawatū Guardian from Goshen Foodmart next door.

Beere reserves books online to pick up in person. He follows authors such as David Baldacci, James Patterson and Geoffrey Archer.

He was happy to discover Roslyn had five Patterson books he had not read.

Roslyn Library staff member Gina Phillips (centre) chats with a visitor while David Beere enjoys a drink. Photo / Judith Lacy

Kelvin Grove resident Ginny said she had missed the library and was pleased it had re-opened. “It’s a blimmin’ good amenity to have.”

The early childhood teacher finds reading a good way to unwind. She loves historical fiction and was browsing the large print section as she finds the books easier to read.

Community libraries team leader Niki Burtenshaw was supporting the Roslyn team on their first day back.

She said staff were focusing on reconnecting with the community and finding out their aspirations.

The library was closed seven weeks ago because there were slightly higher moisture readings than normal, a Palmerston North City Council spokeswoman said.

The building owner carried out maintenance work, put in new dehumidifiers and fixed a pothole in the carpark.