Superhero Circus is faster than a speeding bogan and more powerful than a Capital Connection locomotive. Photo / Flash Gordon Photography

Superhero Circus is faster than a speeding bogan and more powerful than a Capital Connection locomotive. Photo / Flash Gordon Photography

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the April school holidays.

Rollicking Entertainment returns to Palmerston North with Superhero Circus, written and performed by Lizzie Tollemache and David Ladderman.

Help Super Duper Girl and The Ladderman save the day with their stupendous powers, which will have your eyes bulging and your heart racing. The circus has thrilling stunts and tricks that’ll have children amazed and families enraptured, Tollemache says.

“Faster than a speeding bogan and more powerful than a Capital Connection locomotive, Superhero Circus is calling all citizens of Palmerston North to join their adventure.”

There will be a meet-and-greet and an opportunity for photos after the show.

“If you’re after a family event that’s entertaining for all ages, get your best superhero costume on and run, don’t walk, to Centrepoint Theatre these holidays.”

Tollemache and Ladderman used to live in Palmerston North, where Tollemache was associate director at Centrepoint.

“We love bringing our shows to Palmy, it feels like a second home,” she says.

“Working with the theatre, we’ve been able to keep ticket prices accessible for whānau to celebrate the super-duper community here.”

The 50-minute show is recommended for primary school-aged children.

The Details

What: Superhero Circus

When: April 15-19, 11am and 1pm

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: $15. Phone 06 354 5740 or visit centrepoint.co.nz