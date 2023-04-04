Percussionist Tim Jones with finger cymbals and a low tom-tom drum, just some of the many instruments he played at Saturday's superb Renaissance Singers' concert. Photo / Judith Lacy

Percussionist Tim Jones with finger cymbals and a low tom-tom drum, just some of the many instruments he played at Saturday's superb Renaissance Singers' concert. Photo / Judith Lacy

Mallets and Melody

Renaissance Singers

Cathedral of the Holy Spirit

April 1, 2023

The adjectives were flying as bountifully as the percussion notes and they were all positive.

“Brilliant” and “exacting” my friend said. A woman in the same row chimed in with “inspiring” and “uplifting”.

Renaissance Singers patron Graham Parsons wrote “astounding” and “convincing” in his review.

Try as I did, I cannot find any recommendations so on to what I loved.

Firstly, the concentration on percussionist Tim Jones’ face as he played this, that and the next instrument. At times it was hard for his three fellow percussionists to have their eyes on conductor Christine Archer-Lockwood and their instruments so he would stand in their eye line and copy Archer-Lockwood’s beat.

The percussionists - Jones, Tania Venter, Jami Wallace and Nicky Wuts - had to move their sheet music from stand to stand, such was the multitude of instruments they were playing.

Percussionists are used to having a full orchestra in front of them but this time it was a choir.

They, too, were as polished as a triangle with page-turning synchronised and done carefully to minimise noise and distraction, thereby spoiling the effect.

During The Making of the Drum I closed my eyes and could easily have been in Africa watching a drum being made.

The choir provided many aural delights, like a full-bodied cup of tea sipped in a warm bath studded with bath salts.

Seventeen different instruments were required for I Hate and I Love, what Archer-Lockwood called a “gritty” piece, while Three Nocturnes called for 16 different instruments.

You didn’t have to know a jot about music to appreciate the skill of the choir and percussionists. The drums were the star but everything combined to provide fun musical education, with Shirley Xu introducing most of the audience to the celeste.

I’ve seen Warren Warbrick play taonga pūoro before but have never before noticed how his non-playing hand is part of the performance.

After ecstatic applause from the audience, Archer-Lockwood thanked the team for bringing her dream to life.

What a night it was. What talent we have in Palmerston North.





