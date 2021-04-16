Review: NZSO's Four Seasons much more than wallpaper music

Clockwise from top left: Malavika Gopal, concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen, Alan Molina, Anna van der Zee and Simeon Broom. Photo / Supplied

NZSO presents Four Seasons

Regent on Broadway

Thursday, April 15

Reviewed by Damian Thorne

Me reviewing the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is tantamount to Donald Trump tweeting about, well, anything. So, I approach with a layman's voice, but promise a fresh approach to writings on the classical genre.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons is programmatic in its depiction of the changing seasons, and technically very innovative. It is also the most heavily saturated musical piece in the history of the classics, having been used in commercials, film, posh occasions and far too many elevators.

I read a description that calls it musical wallpaper, something to be seen but not heard. Listening carefully there is so much more detail and nuance than we hear during everyday play. Tonight's rendition features NZSO violinists Anna van der Zee, Malavika Gopal, Simeon Broom and Alan Molina as soloists, each of whom layered their own individual and sometimes dramatic stamp to Vivaldi's concertos.

The second act was a path less travelled and we were introduced to the four seasons – Buenos Aires style. Astor Piazzolla's little-known piece is a brilliant example of how Vivaldi's work has inspired generations of composers. Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteflas weaves classical, jazz and tango with the result being at times astonishing.

I did some reading on it and was amused by words such as mongrel and black sheep being bandied about. It is seductive and sexual with twists and turns that strike like the bad weather the winter quarter will most certainly bring.

At times it was positively Hitchcockian in its thrill level and has grandeur where its Vivaldi inspiration has consistency. Again, the four soloists led the incredible lineup of NZSO musicians and I imagined the 50 minutes as colourful Latin choreography.

My plus one, Gael Haining Ede, turned her head to me at one moment with her eyes lit up and muttered the words: "This is sex on a stick." I remind myself I am reviewing New Zealand's splendid orchestra and not a burlesque entertainment, but Piazzolia's piece is everything my eloquent friend suggests and more.

I leave the Regent excited and educated by an evening I would never have attended if not on assignment. I'm humming some highlights from tonight's programme featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and its very grown-up, more-excitable step-brother from Buenos Aires.