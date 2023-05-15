Shellie Hanley entertains the crowd at the official opening of the Cuba St transformation on Thursday. She is a regular at the Thursday Jazz Club at Viva Cafe & Bar. Photo / Judith Lacy

It was a case of May cloud in Cuba rather than April sun, but the chilly weather didn’t stop people from celebrating the re-opening of Cuba St.

The special guests at last Thursday’s party in central Palmerston North were Cuban ambassador Edgardo Valdes and his wife Dalila Vazquez, who is the embassy’s counsel.

Valdes said they had been frequent visitors to Palmerston North to attend the Festival of Cultures and the Latin American and Spanish Film Festival. It was nice to be in the diverse city again.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said the ambassador and his wife were firm supporters of Palmerston North.

Cuba St was one of the town’s original roads and was named after the New Zealand Company ship Cuba, which arrived at Port Nicholson in January 1840.

Smith acknowledged the businesses between Rangitīkei and Taonui Sts that had put up with the roadworks and thanked them for their patience and support of the celebration.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, Cuban ambassador Edgardo Valdes and city councillors Pat Handcock and Leonie Hapeta.

The official opening was organised by Palmy Bid and the council.

There was free food and drink, competitions, giveaways, live music and children’s activities.

Elijah Ellen, three, and Esther Ellen, four, quiz Constable Connor Sparkes about all things policing. Photo / Judith Lacy

Work on the upgrade began last July, with the council wanting to create a people-friendly route connecting Central Energy Trust Arena to the city centre.

The section of Cuba St was tired and the footpaths and roading had been scheduled for upgrades for the past few years, the council said at the time.

The revamped street has wider footpaths, trees, gardens and green spaces, a raised entrance from Rangitīkei St and a narrower road to slow motorists.

The redeveloped Cuba St in Palmerston North, looking west. Photo / Judith Lacy

Comments on a post last week on the council’s Facebook page announcing the celebration included:

“For sure Cuba St is looking far more aesthetically pleasing.”

“Shame I won’t be able to get a park down there anymore.”

“Beautiful street to walk or drive down.”

“Does look good and much nicer to walk along than before.”

“Two lanes down to one - pure stupidity!”