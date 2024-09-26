Advertisement
Resthome residents in Feilding get flogged patio items back

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
Items stolen from a Feilding resthome were located by police and returned to residents this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Residents of a Feilding retirement village can sleep a little easier after police have returned some allegedly stolen items to them.

Feilding police have been working closely with the residents of the Ranfurly Manor Villas since a spate of overnight burglaries between August 22 and August 26.

Sergeant Luke Shannon said outdoor property was being targeted and taken from patios as the residents slept, and they were understandably feeling shaken and uneasy.

A meeting was held on Thursday, September 5 at Ranfurly Manor, where police, community patrol and neighbourhood support members gave the residents crime prevention advice along with some reassurance.

Shannon said police had been able to locate the property stolen and this week return it to the residents.

“This is a great result for our community and shows the results we can achieve working together,” he said.

Senior Constable Tracey Colville alongside Constable Char Lucas hand delivered the property back and the residents were ecstatic to be reunited with their property.

A person of interest has been identified and was expected to be charged soon.

