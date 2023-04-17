A right-turn bay is proposed for the corner of Featherston and Vogel streets in Roslyn. Photo / Judith Lacy

A right-turn bay is proposed for the corner of Featherston and Vogel streets in Roslyn. Photo / Judith Lacy

Nearly a year after Roslyn resident Rod Pik submitted a petition about the state of Vogel St, Palmerston North City Council has decided to seek community feedback on two proposed safety improvement packages.

The Economic Growth Committee noted last week that public engagement will be undertaken to seek feedback on the packages.

Both propose raised pedestrian crossings for Vogel St at Rata St, Featherston/Haydon streets, and Rangiora Ave, and a right-turn bay at the Featherston St intersection.

Package one proposes a shared pathway for cyclists while package two has a separated cycleway.

Package one is estimated to cost $3,560,000 and package two $2,360,000.

Parks and logistics group manager Kathy Dever-Tod told the committee the two packages officers had prepared will require a reallocation of the road corridor.

“The community came to council with a problem, we’ve got some solutions. Those solutions have different impacts on different people who may be affected and therefore the next stage for us is to get that feedback from the community because there will be compromises.”

Raised pedestrian crossings will increase noise and not just for those next to the crossing because the sound of vehicles braking and stopping will carry, Dever-Tod said.

The design, procurement and delivery of a raised pedestrian crossing could not be completed within the next financial year (July 2023-June 2024).

Councillor Kaydee Zabelin said a handful of residents and road users had suggested a roundabout at the intersection of Featherston and Vogel streets would be better than a right-turn bay.

The Pik family - Rod, Leo and May - say Vogel St is dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. Photo / Judith Lacy

Transport activities manager Chris Lai said roundabouts require a large amount of space to construct and therefore property acquisition. They were not particularly great for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Lorna Johnson said she was pleased with the feedback approach. The community had highlighted a variety of issues with traffic on Vogel St - heavy vehicle use, traffic speed, and pedestrian safety.

“I like the kaupapa of the engagement first before we then come up with hopefully a suite of changes that people, primarily those living and working on Vogel St every day, are happy to go along with.”

Councillor Leonie Hapeta said officers needed to use all means of communication, not just social media, so they pick up every part of the community.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air















