Kelvin Grove Woolworths team member Jamie Evans (left) and Woolworths New Zealand managing director Spencer Sonn cut the ribbon on the refreshed store. Jamie has been with the store since it opened in June 2012.

Kelvin Grove has changed markedly in the past decade and now the Palmerston North suburb’s supermarket has too.

Countdown Kelvin Grove is now Woolworths Kelvin Grove and has had a significant makeover.

Woolworths New Zealand managing director Spencer Sonn, and Jamie Evans, who has worked at the supermarket since it opened on June 20, 2012, cut the ribbon last Thursday.

“The store looks absolutely stunning, it’s come out brilliantly,” Sonn said.

Everyone involved could afford to give themselves a big round of applause.

“What the store is today and what it was 11 years ago are two completely different things and customers have stayed loyal to us and they have kept supporting us.”

Customers had been rewarded with “an amazing upgraded store”.

“I’m obviously biased but if I was here this is where I would shop, not at anything that’s red or anything that’s yellow.”

Customers across the country had said they wanted more convenience and accessibility.

The number of online pickup lockers has doubled from 32 to 64, there are new checkouts and three additional self-service checkouts.

The new shelving in the wine and beer section has a lower profile that makes it lighter. There are new chillers and lighting in the fruit and vegetable section, and new equipment for the bakery and deli.

The changes better showcase the fresh produce area, Sonn said.

There is new flooring throughout the store, new section signs, and a mobility scooter customers can use.

Electronic shelf labels have replaced paper and there are new trolleys made from recycled milk bottles.

Many of the grocery lines have been moved to new locations. Sonn said this was driven by customer feedback about logical flow.

In November, Sonn said there had been a 130 per cent increase in physical assaults in the past six months in Countdown/Woolworths stores nationwide compared to the same time last year.

It has launched a campaign calling for shoppers to respect staff, especially during the busiest time of the year.

New security messages at Kelvin Grove include trolley wheel locking, installation of bollards outside the store, and double entry gates.

Woolworths New Zealand director of property Matt Grainger said the renovation cost $4.6 million.

“It’s not just changing our signage to Woolworths - it’s about investing in improving our offer to our communities and providing the best supermarket experience.”

Woolworths Kelvin Grove partners with Just Zilch and the Salvation Army to redirect food that cannot be sold but is still good enough to eat.

Woolworths New Zealand recently donated $25,000 to Just Zilch for operational costs.

To celebrate the Kelvin Grove renovation it donated $500 of groceries to the Salvation Army to help its work this holiday season.

Adam Georgiou has been the Kelvin Grove store manager since September 2022. The Palmerston North-born and raised man leads a team of about 85 people.

Wayne Law was the store manager when it opened. He is now zone operations manager for 44 stores and is based in Whanganui.



