A highlight of Renaissance Singers' concerts is being introduced to new-to-me music. Photo / Judith Lacy

Light and Enlightenment

Renaissance Singers

Pathways at St Andrews

September 9

Reviewed by Judith Lacy





One hand is adorned with simply a wedding ring and a watch. The right is unadorned.

The hands belong to a mortal but, when they and the musical brain they belong to are placed in front of a choir, magic happens. And not even a mouse utters a sound once the hands say stop.

The hands belong to Christine Archer-Lockwood, who conducted the Renaissance Singers choir on Saturday.

The venue was the refurbished and strengthened St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in central Palmerston North, now called Pathways at St Andrews.

Without the large Celtic cross at the front, one could be forgiven for thinking it was solely a concert venue. Natural light floods in the large windows and it was an ideal venue for songs about lights.

Flashlight from the movie Pitch Perfect 2, sung by the sopranos and altos, was my favourite. We all need some light to get us through the night. The female members of the choir clearly enjoyed singing this uplifting song.

While it is great to hear familiar songs such as Over the Rainbow, a highlight of Renaissance Singers’ concerts is being introduced to new-to-me music.

Poem About the Sun Slinking Off and Pinning Up a Notice by Roger McGough and set to music by David Hamilton is one such piece. The humourous poem, first read by Archer-Lockwood and then sung by the tenors and basses, was an audience favourite.

As my companion said, “That was gorgeous.”

Before the interval, the choir left pianist Guy Donaldson to join organist Roy Tankersley in the organ gallery for two pieces.

While showcasing that part of the church and providing sound from a different part of the magnificent venue, it was hard on the audience’s necks.

The roof-lifting Density of Light made up for the discomfort.

Archer-Lockwood provided some brilliant ad-libbing when Grandpa Paul was missing in action rather than sitting in his chair. “Has he gone to get his teddy?” she asked.

Paul Lyons read the bedtime story Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown as the pages appeared on the screen. The choir then sang the words.

Lyons, who is indeed a grandpa, did have a teddy bear with him.

Renaissance Singers patron Graham Parsons wrote Songs of Light to celebrate the life of Lucy Broadbent, a past president of the choir. A photo of Broadbent appeared on the screens as these pieces were sung.

Soprano Elizabeth Gray fittingly had a solo during Songs of Light. Gray has an angelic face and radiated light.

I found the piano a tad too heavy during this tribute but my companion didn’t.

Soloist Nigel Tongs impressed with his compelling and resonant voice during One Small Light. Wow, wow.

The 12 women and seven men of the choir said before the concert that they wanted the departing audience’s demeanour to reveal delight. They succeeded.