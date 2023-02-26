Applications are open for Palmerston North City Councils annual Resource Recovery Fund. Photo/ Supplied

Applications are now open for Palmerston North City Council’s annual Resource Recovery Fund.

A total of $40,000 is available to local community groups and small businesses to turn their green ideas into reality.

Last year’s successful applicants were the Environment Network Manawatū, Arohanui Hospice Service Trust, Pascal St Charitable Trust and Palmerston North Methodist Social Services Trust.

These applicants worked on a number of initiatives including bringing a Repair Café to Palmerston North, trialling composting systems and upcycling and repairing donated items for resale.

Acting chief infrastructure officer Bryce Hosking says the fund supports projects that promote reducing, reusing and recycling items.

“This fund is all about empowering our community to take action and help us reduce the amount of waste that ends up in the landfill.”

Local community groups and small businesses running education programmes, community events, trials and pilot programmes, and research and development projects are all eligible to apply for funding grants of between $2500 and $15,000.

He says all applications must be for new and existing projects in Palmerston North and must align with actions in the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.

“Palmerston North is committed to becoming an eco-city and we’re working towards increasing the amount of waste diverted from landfill from 38 per cent to 48 per cent by 2025. This Resource Recovery Fund plays a crucial role in achieving this target.”

Applications close Friday, March 31. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.pncc.govt.nz/Community/Community-funding/Resource-Recovery-Fund.