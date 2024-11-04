A hectic schedule led to some significant wins for rural New Zealand, such as the passing of the first Resource Management Act (RMA) Amendment Bill and the kick-off of the much-anticipated Banking Inquiry.

Farming and agribusiness are what we do in Rangitīkei, it’s who we are; it drives our region’s economy with so many businesses large and small dependent on a buoyant ag sector.

Our Government is committed to backing our farmers and the passing of the first RMA Amendment Bill in the second-to-last week of October was a significant moment. It’s a bill I’m incredibly proud of and it will allow farmers to get back to doing what they do best — farming.

It was also great to be in the room for the first hearing of the banking inquiry, as ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson fronted up to the Finance and Expenditure and Primary Production Select Committees. I raised the issue of debt structure, given feedback I’ve received from many farmers claiming banks weren’t allowing them to structure their debt in the most efficient way.

As a member of the Primary Production Committee, I will be attending all inquiry hearings. I understand the frustration many of our farmers feel with the current banking sector, and I’m committed to being a strong advocate for you throughout this process.

The inquiry will investigate several aspects of rural banking, with an overarching goal of a more competitive banking sector that works harder for all Kiwis. On Monday, before returning to Wellington for another action-packed three-week sitting block, I hosted a café catch-up in Ashhurst at The Village Coffee & Co.

It was great to connect with locals who shared their views and concerns with me. Ashhurst is lucky to have people who genuinely care about the future of the community. My job is to listen and to make sure your voices are heard, and gatherings such as this are a great way to stay connected on the issues that matter.

One topic I know is a particular point of concern for people in Ashhurst is the proposed toll on the Manawatū-Tararua Highway. People are rightly questioning how this toll might affect daily commutes, the cost of living, and accessibility for those who rely on the highway to connect with the wider region.

National MPs Simeon Brown and Suze Redmayne.

Many have shared thoughts with me about the proposal and I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your feedback. Mike Butterick, MP for Wairarapa, and I are listening to your concerns, and in Wellington the week before last I again met with the Minister of Transport, Simeon Brown on the matter.

Ensuring fair and practical outcomes for our community is the priority, and I will continue to advocate for options that work for us. Your voices matter and I will continue to ensure they are heard in Parliament. You are always welcome to share your thoughts and concerns with me — if you are not able to make it to a local catch-up, you can email me anytime at Suze.RedmayneMP@parliment.govt.nz.