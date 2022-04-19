Author Christine Leunens lived in Palmerston North for eight years. Photo / Supplied

Former Palmerston North resident Christine Leunens' latest novel is set in New Zealand during the fast-changing, tumultuous 1980s.

In Amber's Wake is billed as a powerful and passionate novel that shows the staggering lengths some people will go to for those they love.

The film adaptation of In Amber's Wake, whose screenplay Leunens penned, is being made into a movie by Mimi Polk Gitlin, the producer of the Academy Award-winning Thelma & Louise.

Ethan Grieg, a film student, is in love with his close friend Amber Deering, an environmental activist. Amber loves Ethan dearly, but not in the way Ethan longs for. Instead, the man Amber has offered her heart to is widower Stuart Reeds.

When family secrets become exposed, each will be cornered into committing acts they could have never predicted.

The book features the bombing of Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior.

"I was in Paris in July 1985 when the Rainbow Warrior bombing occurred," Leunens says. "I still remember how to me and so many others the Rainbow Warrior was like a beacon of hope in the grey mood of a Cold War, and its bombing had a profound effect on me.

"The current challenges we're facing - climate change, mass extinction, strained resources, pollution - made me want to revisit this period and the sort of volatile dichotomy it represented. It was fertile ground for me as a writer, allowing me to explore individual versus collective responsibility and conscience in a story of love and loss that I felt needed to be told."

Leunens, her husband Axel De Maupeou and their three sons lived in Palmerston North from 2006 to 2014, when they moved to Nelson. "Though we love Nelson, we have never forgotten our years in Palmy and the very warm, lovely people we got to know there."

Her previous novels are Primordial Soup, Caging Skies and A Can of Sunshine.

Caging Skies was adapted into the Academy Award-winning movie Jojo Rabbit, directed by Taika Waititi.

Leunens was born in the United States to an Italian mother and a Belgian father and moved to Paris as a teenager.

She has a PhD from Victoria University of Wellington and a Master of Liberal Arts from Harvard University.

In Amber's Wake is being translated into seven languages for 25 countries. She is happy a New Zealand story set in the 1980s is resonating with other countries around the world.